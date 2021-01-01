Vintage December 1974 Limited Edition 47th Birthday Party Premium T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70' 80' vintage 47th birthday clothing for 47 year old men and women to celebrate their 47th birthday. 47 Years of Being Awesome birthday party outfit for any man and woman who was born in December 1974. Fun outfit for your favorite person. Retro 47th birthday December party apparel for a 47 years old man and woman. Perfect retro vintage themed December it's my 47th birthday costume for 47 years old men and women made / born in 1974. Funny vintage 1974 forty-seven b-day I'm 47 bday clothing. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.