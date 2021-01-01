Saint Laurent Vintage Col Rond T-Shirt in Grey 100% cotton. Made in France. Machine wash. Ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem. Vintage-inspired screen print logo. YSL initials embroidered on right hand sleeve. Side hem slits. SLAU-MS132. 667856Y36JG. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.