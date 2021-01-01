From burberry
Burberry Vintage Check Flap Diaper Bag
A spacious diaper bag in the form of iconic vintage checks. Adjustable crossbody strap Flap closure Six exterior slip pockets One interior zip pocket Fully lined Nylon Trim: Leather Imported SIZE 16.5"W x 12"H x 7"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Children's Wear - Burberry Kids > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: Beige.