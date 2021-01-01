Wallpops Vintage Chalkboard Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Black at Nordstrom Rack

No more messy chalkboard paint! This peel and stick wallpaper allows you to easily turn your walls into a writing and design surface. NuWallpaper is peel and stick, repositionable, and always removable. . Ideal for apartment decorating. NuWallpaper will not harm walls when it's time to be removed. Perfect for creating a feature wall. Peel and stick chalkboard wallpaper with a vintage feel. Color: Black. 20.5" x 216". Ready to hang. Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes Wipe down with damp cloth 100% Vinyl