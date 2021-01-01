Vintage Campana Wall Sconce by Evi Style - Color: Red - Finish: Chrome - (ES0242PA04RDAL)

The Vintage Campana Wall Sconce by Evi Style is a creation from Venice-born designer Stefano Mandruzzato with inspiration from dantan style. Lending an elegant look to wall spaces, a chromed metal frame forms a tapered, and curved half-cylinder silhouette that is given a rich layer with beautiful crumpled velvet. Casting both an upward and downward light, the luxe texture of the lampshade lends an iridescent quality to surroundings as it plays with the source of illumination within. Evi Style is the epitome of high-end Italian design, featuring lighting fixtures that are elegant, evocative, and innovative. From ceiling lights to floor lamps, Evi Style offers a range of lighting creations using only the finest materials like Swarovski crystals and premium fabrics. This eye-catching brand is all about bringing passionate, creative design to modern lighting solutions. Shape: Abstract. Color: Red. Finish: Chrome