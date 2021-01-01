From real american
Vintage BEES MAKE THE SWEETEST NEIGHBORS Honey Bee Tote Bag
Advertisement
Honey Bees Inspired products for any nature lover or conservationist. Perfect to celebrate Earth Day or wear to the next animal rights or climate change rally. A great gift for bee keepers, bee lovers, apitherapists, entomologists, gardeners, hippies, flower children, tree huggers, environmentalists or animal rights advocates. It's all about saving the bees (and the sweet honey too). 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.