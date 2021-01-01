From camelot71
Vintage Astronaut Monkey Skateboard Funny Joke Tote Bag
Advertisement
A funny graphic with a chimpanzee Monkey Skating on a skateboard with a cosmonaut helmet and suit. Ready for space travel! Funny apparel for anyone who loves astronauts, space travel, cosmonauts, astronomy, or simply wearing fun and unique graphics. Are you a monkeys and chimpanzees lover? That's perfect! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.