From mepra
Mepra Vintage 75 Pcs Flatware Set – Pewter Tableware, Dishwasher Safe Cutlery
DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Vintage collection by Mepra is re-interpretation of Neo-Baroque style. The flatware collection includes cutlery with elegant, refined, modern and balanced shapes. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 per cent alloying elements and is very strong. The material is resistant to oxidation and rust. The cutlery is available in polished stainless steel, brushed stainless steel, gold, brush gold, black gold or bronze finish. 75 PIECE CUTLERY SET INCLUDES: Mepra 75-piece set includes 12x European tablespoon, 12x table fork, 12x table knife, 12x salad fork, 12x salad knife, 12x European coffee spoon, 1 soup ladle, 1 serving spoon and 1 serving fork. A complete flatware set for 12 table settings., Weight: 2.205 Pounds, Manufacturer: Mepra