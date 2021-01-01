From kingsdown
Kingsdown Vintage 15.5 Plush Innerspring Mattress
The quintessential expression of luxury sleep. This will quickly become your sanctuary for deep, restorative sleep. With the just the right combination of support and unique comfort features, this mattress is in a class of its own. With a gorgeous hand tufted quilt infused with gel and Joma Wool, what lies underneath is even more impressive. Luxurious natural latex and cotton, and over 1,000 individually wrapped coils deliver uncompromising luxury and comfort. Mattress Size: Extra-long Twin