Vintage 26th Birthday Man Woman 1994 Gift Premium T-Shirt

This Funny 26th Birthday Gift is a fun gift for any birthday party. All your guests, friends and family can immortalize on your gift. Perfect if you're looking for something more personal. If you are looking for a great gift that is guaranteed to ensure fun at the birthday party. Each of the signs can be rewarded with something to drink, candy or cake. A fun gift idea when someone turns 26 years old. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.