Vintage 2006 perfect 16th bday gifts idea for men and women. Funny 16 year old bday . Great 16th birthday gift for dad, mom, brother, sister, husband, wife, son, daughter, boyfriend, girlfriend, friend, male, female, boy, girl turning 16 years old. Retro 16th bday limited edition gifts for birthday party, born in 2006. Complete collection of decorations for anniversary: birthday cake, cupcake, candy, card, mug, candles, bracelet, backdrop, balloon, apparel, gag gift. Valentines day, Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem