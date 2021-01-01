Vintage 1996 Tie Dye 26 Years Of Being Awesome 26th Birthday T-Shirt

Vintage 1996 26 years of being awesome style retro tie dye 26th birthday party. Makes a perfect gifts for him, her, men, women, grandma, husband, wife, uncle, aunt, papa, mama, dad, father, mom, grandpa, mother on 26th birthday gifts. Tie dye vintage 1996 26th birthday party retro colorful tie dye awesome 26 years old gifts, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday, christmas, mothers day, fathers day, valentines, halloween, thanksgiving, anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem