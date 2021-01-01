Vintage 1989 Limited Edition Awesome Since October 1989 T-Shirt

Vintage 1989 Limited Edition Awesome Since October 1989. 1989 32nd Birthday Retro Vintage Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. If you are looking for simple gift idea such as anniversary or birthday present for your boy or girl friends, for your mother and father's men and women friends, for yourself too and for people you love, they may like and appreciate this apparel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem