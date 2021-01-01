Vintage 1976 Classic Car Apparel for Legends Born In 1976 Premium T-Shirt

I'm not old I'm a classic custom built high performance legendary power 1976 birthday novelty design . Awesome outfit for legends born in 1976 , vintage classic car 1976 birthday present for father, mother Dad, Daddy, Mommy, uncle Grandpa, Grandma, Grandmother or Grandfather ! Legends are born in 1976 ! Legend since 1976 ! 1976 old school still rocking ! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.