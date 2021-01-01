Vintage 1948 Made In 1948 73rd Birthday Women 73 Years T-Shirt

Perfect gift for Christmas, Halloween, Birthday Party 1948 vintage shirt for women, men. 1948 73rd Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. 73 Years of Being Awesome Retro Vintage Sunset, Made/ Born in 1948 January February March April May June July August September October November December. March Gifts. Complete your collection of epic legendary accessories for him / her. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem