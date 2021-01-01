From vue
Vue Spa Vinstra Tier Pair
Vue Vinstra Tier Pair. Bring any small window to life with Vue tier pairs. Offering both style and function, the Vue tier pairs bring in beautiful filtered light, while still providing the privacy and window coverage you need. Perfect for the kitchen, breakfast room, bathroom, laundry room, or any room with a small window in your home! These tier pairs include two rod-pocket tiers. 2-inch rod pocket recommended with a 1 - 1.5-inch rod. Keep tiers closed for maximum privacy, or separate slightly for more light and decorative flair! Layer in the coordinating valance for the complete farmhouse look. Each tier measures 26 inches wide with your choice of 24-inch, 36-inch, or 46-inch lengths.