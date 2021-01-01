Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Brightening Value Set

A visibly brightening trio with patented Viniferine and glycolic acid to combat dark spots, even the appearance of skin tone, exfoliate, and give your complexion a glowing look. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and Combination Skincare Concerns: Dark Spots, Dullness, and Uneven Texture Highlighted Ingredients:- Patented Vine Sap (Viniferine): Shown to be up to 62 times more effective than vitamin C at visibly brightening skin- Glycolic Acid: Refines the look of skin texture- Olive Squalane: Moisturizes. Ingredient Callouts: These products are vegan and come in recyclable packaging.