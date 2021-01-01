From latitude run
Vinoe Dark Brown Area Rug
Features:Technique: Woven ShagMaterial: Premium Quality PolyesterOrigin: IndiaRug pad needed: YesConstruction: HandmadeConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: ShagOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): RectanglePrimary Color: BrownIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: BoyReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 1.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 76Overall Width (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 126Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"