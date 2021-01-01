From caudalie
Caudalie Vinoclean Instant Foaming Cleanser 1.69 fl. oz.
Caudalie's Vinoclean Instant Foaming Cleanser gently cleanses and softens the look of skin. Packed with grape water and sage extract, this blend works together to gently provide hydration, boost radiance and purify the skin. The soap- and sulfate-free formula also calms and soothes making it suitable for even the most sensitive skin.Key Ingredients:Grape Water: provides antioxidant hydration and visibly increases radianceSage Extract: visibly purifies, tones and reduces the appearance of impuritiesChamomile Extract: calms, soothes and visibly reduces the look of redness Key Benefits:A natural & soap-free formulaProvides antioxidant hydration and visibly increases radianceCalms, soothes and visibly reduces the look of rednessSulfate-freeSustainable and recyclable packaging