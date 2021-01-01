Vineyard Villa 4Pc Comforter Set 100% Microfiber Polyester 120Gsm - Includes 1 Comforter + 2 Shams +1 Pillow- Machine Washable-Queen

Bring the resort home with Vineyard Villa 4pc Comforter Set from our House of Hampton® collection. This beautiful comforter set features a classic botanical design in shades of taupe on a white ground. Two matching shams mirror the pattern of the comforter and have envelope openings in the back to insert bed pillows (bed pillows not included). The 12x18 decorative toss pillow features velvet in a solid wine color for contrast. The comforter and shams are made of ultra-soft mid weight polyester microfiber, filled with year-round soft polyfill and are machine wash and dry for easy care. The toss pillow is made of polyester fabic and filled with polyfill, spot clean if needed. Size: Queen Comforter + 2 Shams + 1 Throw Pillow