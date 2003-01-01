From jefdesigns
Vine Drum Pendant Light by jefdesigns - Color: Green - Finish: Matte - (jd_Vine_Green_Thao16)
The Vine Drum Pendant Light by jefdesigns offers a simple and stylish accompaniment well-suited to a wide range of indoor dÃ©cor. Designed in Portland and made in the USA, it blends clean, contemporary lines with a purposeful blend of natural shapes, using a single disc canopy and cable to suspend a set of potent lamping from above. Any direct brightness is carefully screened by incorporating a vine-printed linen shade and unmarked disc diffuser around it, sending out a gentle glow around the fixture. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Drum. Color: Green. Finish: Brushed Nickel