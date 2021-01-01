Vincent Van Gogh 'Wheatfield With Crows' 16 X 16 Decorative Throw Pillow

Artist: Vincent van GoghSubject: LandscapeStyle: ImpressionismProduct Type: Decorative Throw Pillow with Insert This decorative throw pillow features a wheat field. Vincent van Gogh was a Dutch post-Impressionist painter whose work, notable for its rough beauty, emotional honesty and bold color, had a far-reaching influence on 20th-century art. He sold only one painting during his lifetime, and was little known to the art world at the time of his death, but his fame grew rapidly thereafter. His influence on Expressionism, Fauvism and early abstraction was enormous, and it can be seen in many of his works Whether it’s your favorite classical art masterpiece or a fun, motivational phrase, Trademark Fine Art’s decorative throw pillows bring creative comfort and style to any decor in your home or office. These chic and unique pillows feature a full color printed cover over a 100% American-made polyester pillow insert. The 16x16 square shape is perfect as a decorative accent on a bed, a statement piece on your favorite armchair, or mixed and matched as your own curated collection on a couch or loveseat. With a variety of high-quality images, one or more of Trademark Fine Art’s carefully crafted pillows will lend any room an aesthetic edge that everyone will notice.IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Trademark Fine Art is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Trademark Fine Art is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.