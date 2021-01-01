Vincent van Gogh Irises Painting Paint My Dream Art Premium T-Shirt

This one has the beautiful Iris Painting by Vincent van Gogh with the quote "I Dream My Painting and then I Paint My Dream" Vincent van Gogh was a Dutch post-impressionist painter who, during his stay at an asylum in 1889, painted this. This artwork, by Vincent van Gogh, makes a great gift for any budding artist, art teacher, artist, art student or any fan of great famous art. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.