Vincent Patio Collection 3-pc. Conversation Set, One Size , Gray
Let conversations unfold around this three-piece patio set. With two supportive chairs that show off a fabulous chevron back and a complementing side table with a chevron table top and angled legs, you'll capture all the charm of outdoor yarn-spinning and story-swapping but with an updated sense of style. This modern chat set is made of solid acacia wood which is a great outdoor material thanks to its durability and weather resistance and is sure to handle even the tallest of tales.# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 2 Chair(s), 1 Table(s)Features: Umbrella Hole, Weather Resistant, Quick Ship, Water ResistantJoinery: ScrewedManufacturer Warranty: 30 Day LimitedSeating Capacity: 2Shape: SquareTools Required: Screws (included), Phillips (not Included)Chair Measurements: 25 Depth/Inches, 35 Height/Inches, 21 Width/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 500 LbsSeat Back Height: 17 InSeat Depth: 19 InSeat Height: 24 InWeight (lb.): 18 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFinish: WalnutFrame Content: 100% WoodCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported