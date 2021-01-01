From alfie pet
Alfie Pet Vince Sailor Polyester Back Clip Dog Harness & Leash, Large: 19 to 20.5-in chest
Walk your dog in style with the Alfie Pet Vince Sailor Harness & Dog Leash. This adorable harness and leash combination is made of soft, lightweight and breathable material. The effective design is great for small dogs as they evenly distribute restraint across the chest, or as a training tool for puppies and those who pull and lunge excessively. Harnesses give you more control and keep your dog comfortable on every walk, every time. Plus, this harness won’t come off accidentally, keeping your pup secure and stylish with this endearing sailor stripe design. The leash comes with a sturdy D-ring for easy attachment, and the set is machine washable to keep your furry friend’s style fresh and clean.