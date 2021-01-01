Southshore Fine Linens Vilano Series 21 in. Extra-Deep Pocket 6-piece Steel Blue Microfiber King Sheet Set

Take the fuss out of bed making with the Vilano Series Extra Deep Pocket Sheet Set. With an extra deep pocket depth of 21 in. these sheets are easy to put on and will stay put. The machine-washable, shrink free set includes 1-flat sheet, 1-deep pocket fitted sheet, and 4-pillowcases (Twin size comes with 2-pillowcases) Crafted from the highest quality double brushed fabric this set is ultra-soft and durable. Available in a variety of sizes and colors you are sure to find a set for the entire family. Color: Steel Blue.