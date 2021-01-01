Vifah Malibu Outdoor Garden Stacking Armchair (Set of 2), Brown

The Malibu outdoor wood chair set will make your garden or patio look more elegant and provide a comfortable place for parties and good times. Made from 100% eucalyptus-a very durable hardwood-this outdoor chair can stand up to all kinds of weather. The core of the eucalyptus is very dense; thereby it quickly sheds water and its natural oil combats and repels wood eating insects. With its natural wood finish, this will be a great addition to your outdoor patio. Stackable design simply makes sense.