Viewscape Taupe Outdoor Patio Ash Wood Loveseat EEI-3711-NAT-TAU

Outdoor Patio LoveseatFSC Certified Ash Wood FrameAll-Weather Washable Cushion CoverSlatted Back and SeatAssembly RequiredLoveseat Weight Capacity: 441 lbs..Enjoy both cottage charm and a sleek style with the Viewscape Outdoor Patio Loveseat. Constructed from FSC certified ash wood, this 53" two-seater sofa is a substantial addition to your outdoor furniture decor. Complete with a slatted wood frame for natural airflow, and four tapered legs, this patio loveseat has an all-weather removable cushion for easy cleaning. With ribbons to secure the cushion onto the seat base, this two-seater couch evokes the rustic style of wooded cabins and lakeside houses. A perfect addition to the patio, deck, porch, or poolside. Loveseat Weight Capacity: 441 lbs. Set Includes: One - Viewscape Loveseat