Vienna Vanity Cosmetics and Makeup Storage Bathroom Countertop and Desk Set of 1 Basket Small

SMALL WIRE STORAGE BASKET: Creates instant storage and organization in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, closet, office, or in any room around the home VERSATILE DESIGN: Great for storing smaller pantry items, bath and shower necessities, clothing and shoes, cleaning supplies, and more OPEN TOP: Open top ensures contents are always visible and accessible MADE WITH DURABLE STEEL: Durable steel construction with matte black finish matches a variety of decor styles and stands up to every day use EFFICIENT SIZE: Measures 9.7' x 9.4' x 3' making it an ideal storage solution for compact spaces