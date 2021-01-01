From cozy tyme

Cozy Tyme Vielkis 50 in. x 70 in. Blush Throw Blanket Cozy 100% Polyester

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Our classic knit design has a channel pattern with the super soft feel and contemporary look. This throw is super soft, breathable and natural. You'll feel the softness and silky nature of the blanket as soon as you touch it. It warms when it's cold and adapts to temperature when it's hot. You can use a blanket to wrap yourself in it or to give a special charm to your living space. It's great as a throw blanket, bed runner or larger sizes can be used as warm rugs next to the fireplace. Color: Blush.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com