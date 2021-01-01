From ring
Ring Video Doorbell - Venetian Bronze (2020 Release) Push Button
See, hear and speak with visitors from anywhere with Ring Video Doorbell - Venetian Bronze (2020 Release) Push Button. Customize your motion zone settings to focus only on important areas, and then receive real-time notifications on your phone or tablet when there’s movement at your door. With infrared night vision and live view capabilities, you can check in on what matters anytime from the free ring app. Ring video doorbell lets you stay conveniently connected to home no matter where you are.