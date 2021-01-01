From august grove
Vidari 6 - Piece Solid Wood Cherry Dining Set
This stylish restaurant offers everything you need to upgrade your space, including a table, 4 matching chairs and a bench that can accommodate 5 to 6 adults. The ivory-colored frame has an elegant two-tone appearance, blended with cherry color, and exudes a charming atmosphere for your dining space. The durable frame is made of high-grade wood to ensure a long service life. With curved legs and backrest, you can sit down and enjoy time with your family. This dining table and chair combines modern design with the elegant charm of two-tone design to create a bold and low-key design that perfectly blends into any decoration. Whether it is hosting a party or entertaining guests, it can make your dining space more attractive and attractive. Stains and spills can easily slip through the waterproof coating, keeping the desktop clean and preventing dust accumulation. When leaning on a chair, the ladder design on the backrest provides more comfort.