Nostalgic Warehouse VICWAC_MRT_214_KH Victorian Rose Vintage Entry Door Retrofit with Cobalt Waldorf Knob and Decorative Skeleton Keyhole Timeless
Nostalgic Warehouse VICWAC_MRT_214_KH Victorian Rose Vintage Entry Door Retrofit with Cobalt Waldorf Knob and Decorative Skeleton Keyhole Skeleton Keyed Entry: Skeleton Keyed Entry sets have a locking device operated by a large toothed skeleton key. They are traditionally used where additional security is needed but are primarily aesthetic, providing a rustic appearance. They are not recommended for use with a front entrance.Features:Solid brass rosette with lead crystal door knobWorks with many original (pre-1950s) locksHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsMortise lock boxes require special door preparationCovered by a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Nostalgic Warehouse crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-1/4"Cross Bore: 3/4"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 2-1/2"Trim Height: 8-1/4"Trim Width: 2-7/8"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, CrystalProduct Weight: 4 lbs. Skeleton Key Timeless Bronze