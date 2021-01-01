From schutz
Schutz Victorie Crystal
This season is all about see-through styles and the Schutz Victorie Crystal heeled sandal ticks all the style boxes. This minimal mule sandal showcases clear chunky straps and a block heel that's easy to walk in. Slip this day to night shoe on with everything from cropped jeans to a midi skirt and jacket. The options are endless. Slip on style. Open toe. Cork heel. Two-strap upper. Vinyl upper. Leather-lined padded footbed. Rubber heel patch at leather sole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.