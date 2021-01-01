Victoria Dress In Ponderosa Pine (Curve) - 3L - Also in: 1L, 4L, 2L

Hellooooo, gorgeous! The Victoria Dress - an absolute no brainer for work or play. The high neckline radiantly highlights the collarbone, while the ruched detailing at the waist is chic and eye-catching. Leota\'s Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle-free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings.