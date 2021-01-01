Victoria Bella, 12 Oz 'Symbol of the Year - Bull with a Flower' Red/White Wine Glass, 8-1/4" High Goblet is a perfect wedding, birthday, or a housewarming party gift. Amazingly crafted from the highest quality glass, this goblet will immediately become one of the favorite pieces of glassware in your collection. Its astonishing design will add an elegant aesthetic touch to your tableware setting. 8.5" high, it is perfect for keeping the warmth of your hand from the wine. The capacity of the glass is 12 ounces. Color: Black/White