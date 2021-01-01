Decorate your wall with something unique. Interior decor isnt just about having the most stylish or trendy space. Its also a great way to express your creativity and have fun! You want something thats unique, memorable, and will make a strong first impression the moment guests lay eyes on it. If youre searching for a decorative piece that will truly stand out, our oversized nautical compass wall art is a perfect choice! Featuring a classic design with a modern twist, this item measures 26.50 X 1.00 X 26.50 and makes the perfect centerpiece. It is made out of 100% metal, and the distressed white finish gives it a sense of history. HomeRoots Victoria 26.5-in H x 26.5-in W Modern Metal Wall Sculpture in White | 376590