Victor Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Red - Finish: Glossy - (OX03)

The Victor Table Lamp from Robert Abbey is a sleek and stylish modern piece that beautifully accents the smaller surfaces of the home. The glazed ceramic body is shaped into an appealing oval. It mounts a white fabric shade with a matching oval shape, creating symmetry and flow with the dÃ©cor. The lamp within emits a bright and even layer of light that diffuses cleanly through the material and into the room. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Red. Finish: Oxblood Glazed Ceramic