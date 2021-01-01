From lr home
LR Home Vibrance Multi Round Indoor Area Rug (3' x 3')
- Made of 100% Wool - Latex with Cotton Canvas Backing- Elegant, naturally durable, feels soft on bare feet- Hand Tufted in India- Ideal accent piece to tie décor together- Rug pads recommend for rug longevity, safety, and to avoid scratches- Cleaning and Care: Vacuum without beater bar 2 to 4 times a month. Rotate regularly. Spot clean with quick action if a spill happens to keep permanent stains from setting. For liquid spills, use a clean and undyed cloth to press firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. Do not rub! For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended. - Please Note: images may vary depending on screen resolution.