From topo athletic
Topo Athletic Vibe
Advertisement
The Topo Athletic Vibe recovery shoe lends a roomy, comfortable fit with a massaging footbed that enhances recovery. The slip-on recovery shoes are perfect for walking and getting to and from your yoga studio workouts. Stack Height (Heel / Forefoot) : 25mm / 20mm. Heel-to-Toe Drop : 5mm; promotes natural running with more under-heel cushioning. Roomy toe box allows the toes to spread and splay naturally for greater foot function and comfort. All Topo shoes fit snug through the midfoot and heel to allow space for the toes to spread and splay, reducing that sloppy or disconnected feeling often associated with wider-fitting footwear. Knit mesh upper provides all-day comfort and breathability. Heel pull loop allows easy on and off. Ortholite 3D Wave Sense footbed features repeated ridges that lightly stimulate and massage the nerves along the bottom of the foot to aid in the recovery process. Vibram outsole delivers unbeatable grip, traction, and durability. Imported. WARNING Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.