Via Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished - (H169101-PN/WH)

Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Via 1-Light Wall Sconce was designed in 2017. This functional beauty can be mounted up or down, depending on whether you need uplight or downlight. Its linear design has just the right boldness to make the rest of your decor shine. Available in Polished Brass with black or white accents, Polished Nickel with black or white accents or Polished Copper with black or white accents. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: White. Finish: White