From evesky
VGFGD Laptop Bed Table Lap Desk, Portable Bed Tray Table for Couch and Sofa, Breakfast Tray Dining Table, Dormitory Table Holder for Couch Floor Kid
Advertisement
?The sturdy material of the computer table: Made from 100% quality bamboo, it is environmentally friendly but very durable. Bamboo legs are designed to withstand weights up to 55Kg. Stable without shaking? Computer table advantages: foldable on the table and legs, small size, easy to carry, easy to use? Computer desk ergonomics - suitable for office professionals, students and teachers, can maintain a healthy posture at home and in the office by looking up or going to work by upgrading the laptop; working long hours in the workplace, improving posture and effectively solving health problem. Computer Desk Usage: Can also be used for TV dinner or breakfast trays, audio equipment, projectors, notebook stand-up desks, bookshelves, writing desks, tablet stands and other laptop stands. Enjoy your life with a multi-functional computer desk: no problem. Imagine yourself in bed or on the sofa and enjoy your portable desk. If you don't have this, you won't believe in your lifestyle!