Veun Striped Multicolor Area Rug

Who says artful appeal has to be limited to what's hanging on your walls? Whether rolled out in the living room or master suite, this eye-catching area rug acts as both a foundation and a focal point. This one for example: features a traditional multi-colored stripe design, that was machine made from 100% polypropylene, with a 0.01'' pile height. It is also fade resistant. Designed for indoor use, it should be used with a rug pad. We recommend vacuuming regularly, and hosing down outside when needed (allowing it to dry under the sun on both sides). Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'7"