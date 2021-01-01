From ultracruz
UltraCruz Veterinary Horse Liniment Gel, 12-oz bottle
Help manage muscle soreness and stiffness in your stable buddy using UltraCruz Veterinary Liniment Gel Horse Supplement. This unique treatment is formulated with select natural ingredients including echinacea, wormwood and calendula in a versatile gel form. It is designed to help relieve soreness and promote faster recovery in overworked horses by stimulating circulation to the applied areas. These natural ingredients may also help heal superficial cuts and abrasions, making this a critical care liniment with antiseptic properties. Ideal for all breeds in any stage of life, your mane man will appreciate the relief.