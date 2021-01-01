From veterinarian vet student gifts
Veterinarian Animal Lover Vet Tech Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
Veterinarian Gift For Any Vet Student Lover, Vet Student Fan Who Loves Animals. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Pets And Who Loves Vet Tech. Makes A Great Veterinarian Gift For Any Fan Of Vet Student. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Vet Student And Animals. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.