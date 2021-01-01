Veterans Day Grandpa Granddad Dad Soldier BEING A VETERAN Tote Bag

Veterans Day Gift American Military BEING A VETERAN for Grandpa, grandfather, army veteran, patriotic quotes, patriotic clothing and Memorial Day! Veterans Day Gift Grandpa BEING A VETERAN for Being a Veteran is an honor being a grandpa is priceless, Retiered Soldier, Tanker, Veterans Day Memorial and Retired Soldier. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.