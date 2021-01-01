Gramps The Guide Veteran Always Mentions That I was The Guide in Boot Camp Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

You know the guy, he's probably your uncle or grandpa. He always brings up how he was the Platoon Guide in Boot Camp. He was the senior recruit in the platoon during basic and he never lets you forget it. His military or armed forces days are in the past, but being the guide is always on his present day mind. Great for any person that seems to bring up that moment they held the guidon during PT. USA forces representing America with their flag! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only