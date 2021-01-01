Discover the beauty of comfort with the L'Amour Des Pieds Vester. Slide into this sporty refined casual sandal for anything from backyard barbecues to pool party patio dinner with friends. Adaptable memory foam arch support. Leather lining, insole and upper. Hook-and-loop closure. Man-made outsole. Snake print design. Slip-on style. Flat heel. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.