VIGO Vessel sink Turquoise Water Glass Vessel Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (13-in x 18.125-in) in Blue | VGT794
Dive into something divine with the VIGO Rectangular Turquoise Water tempered glass bathroom sink and Dior single-hole vessel bathroom faucet set in a brushed nickel finish. With a simple black, textured exterior, this sink surprises all with its rich, hand painted, polished blue interior. The sink is made from solid tempered glass construction that measures a 1/2 inch thick to resist dangerous breakage and shards. It is non-porous and fade/discoloration-resistant. The sink, which is handmade and has unique color variations that prevent any two sinks from looking exactly alike, is easy to install and features a standard 1-3/4 inch drain opening. It is perfectly paired with the VIGO Dior single-lever vessel bathroom faucet in a bright brushed nickel finish. The faucet has a 1.2 gpm flow rate, making it WaterSense compliant, and a single-hole installation that is made even simpler with all mounting hardware and hot/cold waterlines. The faucet's single lever operates the water and temperature controls to maintain ADA compliancy. It has a 500, 000 use tested sedal ceramic disc cartridge for extra durability and a mineral-resistant nozzle that prevents unsanitary buildup. With a solid brass construction and a 7-layer plated finish that resists rust, corrosion, and tarnish, the VIGO waterfall faucet is sure to impress. A matching pop-up drain completes this beautiful set. VIGO Vessel sink Turquoise Water Glass Vessel Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (13-in x 18.125-in) in Blue | VGT794