Vessel Pendant Light - Flat by Decode - Color: Grey (VS1GRYUSX)

Advertisement
The Vessel Pendant Light - Flat was designed in 2010, and is made in Europe. The Vessel Pendant Light - Flat was originally inspired by the concept of a â€œship in a bottleâ€. When illuminated, the tinted glass mutes the light without hiding the bulb's shape and produces unexpected dramatic reflections that appear holographic.Available with multiple tinted glass options, the Vessel is ideal for modern living and dining rooms, lobbies, home offices and reading nooks. Ships with 79 inch site-adjustable cord. UL and cUL listed. Shown in gray with a black cord set. The brainchild of Ryan Malone and Giles Massie-Taylor, Decode was born in 2007 to bring then-unknown lighting designers to the international forefront. Decode uses their platform to uplift up-and-coming designers and expose their works to a larger audience, as they believe fresh perspectives and hands-on production are key to innovation. Creating lighting that's on the cusp of modern and timeless, Decode breathes new life into sustainable table lamps, pendants, and sconces. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Grey.